Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,317,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

