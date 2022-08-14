Meridian Management Co. Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 16,930,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,595,512. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

