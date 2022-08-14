Meridian Management Co. Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

