Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after purchasing an additional 607,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 96,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 336,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

