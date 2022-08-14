Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.74% of Meritage Homes worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

