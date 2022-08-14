Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Method Finance (MTHD) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $111,742.99 and approximately $120.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance.

Buying and Selling Method Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

