Metrix Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (MRX)

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. Metrix Coin has a market cap of $1.38 million and $15,143.00 worth of Metrix Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metrix Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metrix Coin has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.
Metrix Coin Profile
Metrix Coin (MRX) is a coin. Metrix Coin’s total supply is 18,356,111,771 coins and its circulating supply is 17,807,810,048 coins. The Reddit community for Metrix Coin is https://reddit.com/r/MetrixCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metrix Coin is www.metrixcoin.com. Metrix Coin’s official Twitter account is @MetrixCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
