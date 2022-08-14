Mettalex (MTLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,418.00

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $232,627.93 and $25,418.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mettalex Profile
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
