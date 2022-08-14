MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

