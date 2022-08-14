MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.