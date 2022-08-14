MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.