MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) vs. BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Financial Analysis

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BTCS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 18.92 -$16.05 million N/A N/A MicroStrategy $510.76 million 7.81 -$535.48 million ($117.63) -3.00

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.2% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BTCS and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -880.56% -152.08% -109.91% MicroStrategy -261.81% -233.94% -38.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BTCS and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroStrategy 1 0 1 0 2.00

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.49%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $500.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.90%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Risk and Volatility

BTCS has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats BTCS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.