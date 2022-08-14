MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.60 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $24.60 million and $175.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00009239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00230713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00483232 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,856,791 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

