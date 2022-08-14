Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 41,183 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $113,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Qualys by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $149.45 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.48 and a twelve month high of $150.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

