Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,522 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Datadog worth $101,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,426 shares of company stock worth $13,525,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

