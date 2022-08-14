Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 263,212 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,212 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $85,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.