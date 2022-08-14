Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,573 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.60% of Builders FirstSource worth $68,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NYSE BLDR opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

