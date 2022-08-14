Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $107,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ACWI stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

