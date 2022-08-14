Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $81.26 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $81,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $257.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day moving average is $217.47.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.