Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,438 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 60,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $73,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CQP shares. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

