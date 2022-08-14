Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 2,322,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

