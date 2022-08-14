MixMarvel One Day Volume Hits $8.45 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

