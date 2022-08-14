MixMarvel One Day Volume Hits $8.45 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $25.25 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,232.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00126778 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036107 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00064526 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.
Buying and Selling MixMarvel
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.