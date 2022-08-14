Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

