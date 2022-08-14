Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

