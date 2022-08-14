Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.08 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $409.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.49 and its 200 day moving average is $390.46. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

