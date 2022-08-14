Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

PHM opened at $44.95 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

