Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.08 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.9 %

BKR opened at $26.01 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

