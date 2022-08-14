Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

NYSE:L opened at $58.71 on Friday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.