Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 43.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 17.6% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $146.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.