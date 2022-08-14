Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $490.75 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.95 and its 200 day moving average is $436.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

