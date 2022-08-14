Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,900 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of WestRock worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

WestRock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

