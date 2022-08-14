Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

NYSE LNC opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

