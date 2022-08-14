Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Insider Sells $29,970.90 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $332.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $244.75 and a one year high of $350.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average of $307.35.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

