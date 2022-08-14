Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,434,000 after buying an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,536,000 after buying an additional 185,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,889,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,647,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

