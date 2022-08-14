Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 90.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 27.1% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 46.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 663,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $147,592,000 after purchasing an additional 210,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.50. 21,274,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,546,544. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.