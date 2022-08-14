Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $171.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $172.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.