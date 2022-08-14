Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
