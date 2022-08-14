Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 15,409 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,905. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

