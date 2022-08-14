Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $142.60. 5,208,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,121. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

