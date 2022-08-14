Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 289.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.