Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 2,917 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

