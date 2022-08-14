Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,441,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.26. The company had a trading volume of 789,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

