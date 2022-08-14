Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Reduced by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.