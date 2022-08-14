Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $85.07 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $16.92 or 0.00068969 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,431,532 coins and its circulating supply is 5,028,918 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
