Morgan Stanley Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $93.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.42.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $61.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

