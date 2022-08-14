Morgan Stanley Trims Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price to $20.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SONO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after buying an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,888,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,156,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

