Morningstar Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 173,678 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 11,363,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,477,302. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

