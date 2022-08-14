Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 22,289 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 869,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 99.32%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.