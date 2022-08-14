Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 22,289 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
NYSE EC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.22. 869,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60.
Separately, TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
