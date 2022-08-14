Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $2.45 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,781,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,304 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,291. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

