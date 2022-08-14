Morningstar Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OKE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 2,113,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,548. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.