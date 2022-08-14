Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 2,612 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Amgen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 140.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the first quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $248.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

